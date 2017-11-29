Jingle all the way with Alford Silver Band

Alford Silver Band will be helping the town start its Christmas countdown on Saturday, December 2.

A free concert will be held in St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Alford, at 7.30pm.

“We love doing our Christmas concert in the town,” said band chairman Martin Briggs.

“It is really nice to know that we are part of putting people in the festive mood and ready to enjoy and celebrate the season.”

Free evening parking is available close to the venue.