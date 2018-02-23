Jimmy’s heartfelt tribute to Andy Williams

Singer, West End star, author and illustrator Jimmy Osmond is bringing his latest show to Skegness.

The show, Moon River & Me: Jimmy Osmond will see Jimmy pay tribute to Andy Williams at the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade, next Saturday, March 3.

Jimmy made his debut performance at the age of three, appearing on the Andy Williams Show.

His latest tribute to Andy will see him perform songs such as Music To Watch Girls By, Happy Heart, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Days of Wine, and the song which gives its name to the show, Moon River.

Jimmy will be joined by The Moon River Band with special guests including Charlie Green.

A spokesman for the show said: “This new show full of award-winning music, nostalgic footage and special memories of Andy Williams will touch your heart.”

Jimmy has had a multifaceted career, starring in the West End production of Grease, and going on to write and illustrate the award-winning children’s book Awesome Possum Family Band.

Proving that he is a man of many talents, Jimmy also went on to be a finalist in the 2016 Celebrity Masterchef series.

Moon River & Me: Jimmy Osmond starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £30 for adults and £28 for concessions, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the box office on 01507 613100.