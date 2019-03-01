Jim Davidson is coming to Skegness

TV personality and comedian Jim Davidson is bringing his latest show to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Jim Davidson presents The People Fight Back on Friday, March 8, at 7.30pm.

The comedian rose to prominence in 1976 when he won the talent show, New Faces.

He went on to host shows such as The Generation Game and Big Break, and was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Jim founded the British Forces Foundation in 2000, a charity which aims to boost and maintain the morale of our Armed Forces.

With Simon Weston, the duo then went on to found Care After Combat, which provides assistance for the well-being of veterans and their families.

His work has included visits to the Falkland Islands, and saw him awarded an OBE in 2001 for his services to charity.

A spokesman said: “The show challenges the PC world we now find ourselves in, where society is so preoccupied with trying to avoid offence it struggles to communicate, and where the authorities are so fanatical about political correctness, they open themselves up to ridicule.”

The show is suitable for those over the age of 18.

Tickets, priced at £24, are available from the theatre’s website www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01754 474100.