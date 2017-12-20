Impressive pantomime at the Embassy Theatre

Review of Aladdin: The Pantomime Spectacular

We were promised a pantomime spectacular at the Embassy and that is exactly what we got.

Impressive costumes and sets, inspiring choreography, perfect vocals, stunning lighting and speciality effects plus a first rate line up of performers, including dancers from the Embassy Theatre Academy and Janice Sutton Theatre school, made for a great show.

Stacey Gough gave it his all as the wicked Abanazar receiving lots of boos and hisses.

In contrast we had Dereck Walker as the outrageous Dame who delighted children. Ollie Trickett and Jo Shah impressed as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

Mark Shaer was commanding as the Emperor and James Houlbrooke gave an energetic performance as a genie.

Grand Vizier was played by Spencer Dorn and Amelia Stockdale.

Laura Ladbrooke and Bethany Clarry, the Spirit of the ring, mesmerised with their speciality Cirque act.

There was much to admire in this version of Aladdin written and directed by Gary Starr from the Neverland Theatre, narrated by Rob Hammond, produced by Pollyanna Trapmore-Shaw, choreographed by Andrew Davison and with musical direction from Sonum Batra.

As with all good pantos there was the obligatory ghost scene, lots of audience participation, a popular sing-a-long and, of course, a happy ever after ending.