Hitz From The Blitz show at Skegness theatre venue

Audiences are invited to relive the spirit of the 1940s in a show coming to Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, in Skegness.

Steve Barclay stars in Hitz From The Blitz coming to the Prince George Street venue on Monday, August 20.

Performances are at 2pm and 7pm, with doors opening 30 minutes before each show.

Steve Barclay has enjoyed playing theatres across the UK alongisde the likes of Rick Wakeman, Danny La Rue and many more.

As a comedy entertainer, Steve spent many a night aboard cruise ships in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and many other exotic places.

He is also an accomplished pantomime dame in show business, and has appeared in many performances at theatres throughout the UK.

Most recently, Steve played Dame Widow Twankey at the Lincoln Royal Theatre with Cannon and Ball.

The late Sir Ken Dodd, who often visted Skegness, said of Steve: “With Steve Barclay you don’t just get one star - you get a whole stage full of them, rolled into one great talent.”

Steve will be joined by musical theatre star Julia Burnett and special guest star from the Des O’Connor Show Alan Simmons and Denny.

Neverland Theatre promise: “Comedy variety at its very best.”

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults and £9 for concessions, from www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk or 01754 879262.