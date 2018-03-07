Historic race organisers feel the effects of the Beast from the East as event postponed

Organisers of an historic horse racing event have been forced to postpone the South Wold Hunt Point-to-Point after feeling the lingering effects of the Beast from the East last week.

Speaking to the Standard this morning, they said the decision had been taken due to the running water as the snow melted causing issues for car parking.

They told the paper the plan was now to reorganise the date for around late April.

A spokesman said: “We apologies for any inconvenience. We’re looking forward however to the event later in April and hope everyone will still come out to support it.”

All those due to take part, including traders etc, are being contacted to notify them of the news.

After making a triumphant homecoming to Revesby Estate last year, the historic horse racing event was due to be held again at the site this weekend – and in an expanded format.

The annual South Wold Hunt Point-to-Point, or Revesby Races, would have set off at the country park between Boston and Skegness on Saturday, from 10am.

Last year, more than 2,000 spectators passed through the gate to watch the event be held at the site for the first time in four decades.

The South Wold Hunt’s connection with the Revesby Estate dates back to at least the 1940s.

It re-located to Market Rasen in 1977 due to the heavy cost of maintaining the permanent jumps.

For 2018, following the success of last year’s event, an extra race had been added – taking the total up to seven.

Prior to the latest news, South Wold Hunt Point-to-Point chairman Mark Barthorpe said: “We are very pleased to be back at Revesby after 40 years absence.

“We were delighted with last year’s success and hope that this season will be even better. We had a wonderful atmosphere.

“All are welcome from professional race goers to the enthusiastic amateur. This is a real family event.”

A busy team of volunteers had been preparing the course over several months, building the fences, placing the railings, and, most recently, clearing snow drifts.

Revesby Estate owner Gavin Wiggins-Davies said: “We look forward to the 2018 Revesby Races with great excitement.

“The hard efforts of the committee and volunteers will build upon the great success of 2017.”

In addition to the racing, plans included 40 food, craft, and clothing stands, a licensed bar, and bookmakers.

Admission is priced at £10 per person, but free for those aged under 16.

For more information and updates, search for Revesby Races on Facebook.

l l Please note, a story which appeared in today’s edition (March 7) of the paper states the event as due to take place on Saturday. However, the paper was contacted by the organisers this morning to say a decision to postpone the event. We are happy to promote the news within this story.