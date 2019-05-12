Hi-De-Hi star Jeffrey Holland is coming to Skegness

Star of Hi-de-Hi and You Rang M’Lord, Jeffrey Holland, will appear in a show coming to the Neverland Theatre, in Skegness.

KPS Productions and The Finishing Touch Company present And This is My Friend Mr Laurel at the Prince George Street Venue on Saturday, May 18.

The production has been written by Gail Louw and Jeffrey Holland.

Fulfilling a long held desire to pay tribute to his hero Stan Laurel, Jeffrey Holland tells this intriguing, funny and often poignant tale of friendship, love and dedication about one of Hollywood’s great film comedians.

Jeffrey stars in this one-man show about friendship, memories and a couple of remarkable lives.

A spokesman from Neverland Theatre said: “Set in the bedroom of a sick Oliver Hardy, the show takes place during Laurel’s visit to the dying man.

“Recounting their past success as the comedy double act Laurel and Hardy, this is a humorous and touching look at one of the great cinematic partnerships of the last century.”

The one-hour show will be followed by a Q&A, so audiences are encouraged to have some questions at the ready.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets, £15 for adults and £14 for concessions, are available from www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk or 01754 879262.