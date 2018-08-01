Here comes the Chapel St Leonard’s carnival

One of the biggest events along the coast is coming to Chapel St Leonards next weekend when the carnival comes to town.

Organisers plan to delight families with the magic of Disney, featuring all the favourite Walt Disney characters.

The fun starts tomorrow (Thursday, August 2) at The Griffin, in Sea Road, with the crowning of the carnival prince and princess.

The competition is for seven to 17-year-olds and the prize is £50 cash, a sash and robe and the chance to ride up front during the Grand Carnival Parade.

On Saturday, August 4, there will be stalls, games and entertainment on the village green.

There will also be the carnival baby show at the Spice Lounge, in Vine Hotel, with registration at 10.30am.

Other events will include beach games, sandcastle competitions, and a children’s party.

On Sunday, August 5, there will be more acts on the village green with Zumba, the Breaston Highlanders, Julie Stevensons dancers and Genie Lamps.

The Grand Parade will set off from Trunch Lane at noon, joined by the Melton Mowbray Toy Town Soldiers, the Skegness Juniors marching bands as well as street artists and floats.

It will make its way along South Road, into the village and down Ancaster Avenue.

Sunday will also see a dog show held at Phoenix Care Centre from 2pm.

A family fun day, with stalls, games and barbecue, will also be held at Pheonix Care Centre.

For more, visit the Chapel St Leonards Carnival page on Facebook.