Have a wild time in Lincolnshire this half-term

With February half-term on the horizon, National Trust properties in Lincolnshire are gearing up for some fun.

At Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, you can take your children for a stroll around the grounds.

They will be amazed by the masses of snowdrops that are popping out of the ground.

Youngsters can also try their luck with a pig trail in the house, and find other animals that are part of the Gunby collection.

Meanwhile, you can fire up their imagination at Tattershall Castle this half-term.

Children can explore the echoing chambers in the castle, bringing their history to life.

They can also take part in a trail, or grab a free audio guide and admire the Lincolnshire landscape from the battlements.

Youngsters can enjoy a stroll through the grounds, spotting the first signs of spiring and soaking up the winter sunshine by making a castle in the giant sandpit.

As well as Gunby and Tattershall Castle, Belton House, near Grantham, has a host of half-term activities on offer.

Children can make bird boxes in the discovery centre, trek the parkland to discover winter wildlife on the family trail, or tick some off some of the ‘50 Things’ list in the county’s biggest outdoor adventure playground.

For details of February half-term at National Trust places across Lincolnshire, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/midlands