Have a ‘whale’ of a time in show coming to Spilsby

The world premiere of an educational extravaganza is set to take place at Spilsby Theatre this weekend - but only under one condition.

The show, Ensonglopedia of Animals, will be staged at Spilsby Theatre this Saturday, April 29, at 2.30pm.

Ensonglopedia makes educational music shows, where each song corresponds to a different letter of the alphabet.

But before agreeing, Cat from Spilsby Theatre made a special request - the letter ‘N’ in the show should stand for Narwhal - a species of whale renowned for its long single tusk.

A spokesman from Spilsby Theatre confirmed this by saying: “There is a clause - Cat will only allow the show to come if it features at least one Narwhal.”

The show starts at 2.30pm and is suitable for children aged five and above.

Seats can be reserved by calling 01790 752936

The show will operate on a pay-what-you-can basis.