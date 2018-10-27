Halloween fun as Zombie Walk returns to Spilsby

Spook-tacular events are taking place in Spilsby ahead of Halloween.

Following the success of last year’s event, a ‘Zombie Walk’ will be held next Wednesday, October 31.

Spilsby and Hundleby Walkers will take zombies on a walk around the town.

Walkers should meet in the Spilsby Theatre car park at 7pm, and are invited to a pumpkin party afterwards.

The pumpkin party will include music, entertainment, drinks from the bar, and a ‘mummy wrap’ competition.

There is no need to register or book for the Zombie Walk, but there is a minimum donation of £3 for entry.

Walkers can come along in their normal clothes or they can also don their spookiest outfits.

A spokesman from Spilsby Theatre said: “Visitors can come along for some spooky fun.”

This weekend, Spilsby Theatre will also hold a pumpkin carving and set up event.

On Sunday, October 28, from 10am, visitors are welcome to carve pumpkins.

Pumpkin creations will be displayed in the car park at Halloween.

Visitors are also invited to make a bat to add to the collection that will be hanging around the theatre.

All proceeds go to The Sessions House CIC for the Spilsby Theatre Regeneration Project.

To find out more, visit www.spilsbytheatre.com