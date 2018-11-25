Gunby Singers seek musical director

A community choir made up of staff and volunteers from Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, is looking to recruit a new member.

Gunby Singers are seeking a musical director to lead rehearsals and direct the choir at musical performances.

The choir is made up of about 25 members who rehearse every Tuesday evening (6.30pm to 8pm) at the Methodist Church, in Burgh le Marsh.

Gunby Singers perform a few times a year at Gunby Hall, and they also appear at other local events.

Abilities of the singers range from beginners to experienced choral singers.

As a musical director, the role will include working with other committee members to choose music and determine the direction of the choir.

Travel expenses will be paid.

To find out more, call 07938 573343 or email christophermcchrystal@yahoo.co.uk