Grand re-opening of Wainfleet visitor attraction

Visitors at a Wainfleet venue can expect to see some changes when it opens to the public again this weekend.

The revamped Batemans Visitor Centre will re-open this Saturday, February 16.

A spokesman said: “During January, we have been making some sympathetic updates to the main areas of the visitors centre to bring you an even better experience, including the much loved brewery tours.

“Come and experience the revamped brewery tour at the visitors centre.

“The tour has been extended and is going to be even more interactive.

“Of course, no brewery tour would be complete without some sampling, so you’re sure to experience the whole package.

“In keeping with our tradition to support local Lincolnshire businesses, we’re also pleased to share an update to our food offering in the visitors centre.

“Savour the flavours of Lincolnshire sausage, hot dogs and cheeses, all served with a pint of your favourite Batemans beer, of course!”

The re-opening event will take place between 7pm and 9pm.

The spokesman added: “Be amongst the first to experience the new brewery tours, which will be offered as a complimentary mini-tours on the night.

“Afterwards, listen to local musician Steve Lowndes and have a tipple in Mr George’s Bar.”

The centre is housed in an old windmill.

To book your brewery tour, contact Batemans Brewery Visitor Centre - and they will do the rest.

For more on this and other events, visit www.bateman.co.uk/visitors-centre/