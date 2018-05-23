Gothic horror is not for the faint-hearted at Skegness venue

Skegness playwright Gary Starr presents his latest gothic horror at the Neverland Theatre this week.

Gary runs the Prince George Street venue, and has written what he describes as ‘the scariest play on any stage’.

Audiences who love a good scare can watch Bloody Mary - The Awakening tomorrow (Thursday, May 24) and Friday, May 25 - with shows at 7pm and 9pm on both days.

Bloody Mary - The Awakening is the latest play from Gary, who has also penned Dracula: The Carpathian Chronicles and Frankenstein: The Modern Promethus.

It stars Ellie Pickering as Mary, Sydnie Hocknell as Elizabeth, Jonathan Booth as Charles and Antony Stuart-Hicks as Victor.

Gary said: “The one-hour production starts as a Victorian stage show holding the traditional side séance where Victor takes you on a journey into the unknown.

“Throughout the play we learn the story of Mary as the twisted tale once again recounts itself.

“The play is definitely not for the faint-hearted but if you love a good scare and a great piece of theatre, this is the show for you.”

The show is suitable for those over the age of 18 only.

Tickets are priced at £12 and £10 concessions, with a services discount now offering half price tickets (£6).

To book, visit www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk or call 01754 879262.