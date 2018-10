A roller disco is set to skate into Skegness next Thursday, October 25.

Sessions are at noon, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

Tickets are £5, and there is a charge of £1 for accompanying spectators.

Skate hire is included in the price, or you can bring your own.

Those under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Call 01507 613100 or go online to book tickets.