Fun at Cinderella pantomime in Wainfleet

The Wainfleet Theatre Club’s traditional New Year pantomime gets underway next week.

This year’s pantomime will be Cinderella at the Coronation Hall, in High Street, Wainfleet.

The show opens on Saturday, January 20 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, with additional shows on Friday, January 26 at 7.45pm, and Saturday, January 27, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

It stars Devilla Cruel, who recently married Baron Hardup to gain access to the nobility.

Devilla sets about ensuring her new stepdaughter Ella does not go to the ball hosted by Prince Charming, as she thinks her daughters, Hernia and Nausea, would make a more suitable wife.

Prince Charming has his trusty friend Dandini by his side, and with the help of a Fairy Godmother, there could be a happy ending after all.

A spokesman from Wainfleet Theatre Club said: “Will it all end in tears or will they all live happily ever after? Let the talented members of Wainfleet Theatre Club transport you to their wonderful world of pantomime make believe.

“Produced by Lauren Garrill, it’s a brand new production filled with music and mayhem and one which blends all the valued traditions of panto with the expectations of a modern audience.”

Tickets, priced at £8.50 for adults and £7.50 (with concessionary reductions of £1 per seat for seniors and children) are available from Wainfleet Pets, in High Street, on 01754 880235.

• In last week’s paper the ticket prices were given incorrectly as £8 and £7. This was based on information provided by the club, which apologises for the error.