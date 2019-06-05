From West End to Skegness in new musical production

Audiences in Skegness can enjoy an evening of musical theatre courtesy of four West End performers in a show coming to the Embassy Theatre this weekend.

David Fawcett, Katie Leeming, Poppy Tierney and Andy Reiss star in Beyond the Barricade at the Grand Parade venue on Saturday, June 8, at 7.30pm.

The live show includes David - who starred in the West End production of Les Miserables for two years.

During his time in Les Miserables, David took on the roles of Jean Valjean, the Bishop of Digne and Brujon.

Katie Leeming also starred in Les Miserables - and played the lead role of Eponine.

Poppy Tierney also enjoyed some time on stage in Les Miserables, starring as Cosette in the hit musical.

Finally, Andy Reiss played Enjolras and Jean Valjean in Les Miserables and was also the resident director for the national tour of Les Miserables.

In an interview, Andy said: “The original concept for Beyond the Barricades came about when David and I were performers in Les Miserables.

“I saw the potential of creating a concert version of some of the most popular songs from the musical theatre genre.

“We take our audience on a journey through some of the greatest stage musicals, including Miss Saigon, Phantom of the Opera, Blood Brothers, The Lion King, Hamilton, and, of course, Les Miserables.”

Tickets, priced at £23.50, are available online from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the box office on 01507 474100.

For more on the show, visit www.beyondthebarricade.com