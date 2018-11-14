Free coastal-themed art exhibition set to open in the Skegness area

A new art exhibition begins in Chapel St Leonards tomorrow, offering 80 of beautiful and intriguing paintings and artwork inspired by the local coastline.

The free exhibition at the North Sea Observatory, in Chapel Point, is open from tomorrow (Thursday) until Sunday, November 25, 10am to 4pm each day.

Artwork by Carter Harrison.

Artistic director Biff Vernon said: “Our art exhibitions emerge from the conceptual basis of Marcus Vergette’s Time and Tide Bells, stimulating conversations about human relationships with the sea, past, present and future, mindful of the global warming and the social stresses that climate change and sea level rise may bring.

Some 30 artists were commissioned to produce about 80 works that might raise awareness and stimulate conversations about the coastal landscape.

Their work, in image and word, is published in ‘By the Sea’, a 76-page full colour book which is on sale now, priced at £5.

For more details visit the exhibition’s website.