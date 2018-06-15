Free auction valuation event for scientific instruments and maritime memorabilia

What maritime memorabilia do you have to share?
People in Skegness are invited to bring along their scientific instruments and maritime memorabilia to a free auction valuation event.

The Antiques Roadshow-style session will be held on Monday, June 18, at North Shore Hotel, in North Shore Road, from 10am-4pm.

People can come along with their item or items and discuss their significance with Charles Miller founder of Charles Miller Ltd – the UK’s only specialist auction house dedicated to the sale of maritime and scientific objects and works of art.

Charles said: “Whether it is a painting, binoculars, ship model, telescope, book, photographs, flag or even a microscope that has been in the attic for a while or even something inherited, bring it along to find out more. No appointment is necessary.”