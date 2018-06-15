Free auction valuation event for scientific instruments and maritime memorabilia

People in Skegness are invited to bring along their scientific instruments and maritime memorabilia to a free auction valuation event.

The Antiques Roadshow-style session will be held on Monday, June 18, at North Shore Hotel, in North Shore Road, from 10am-4pm.

People can come along with their item or items and discuss their significance with Charles Miller founder of Charles Miller Ltd – the UK’s only specialist auction house dedicated to the sale of maritime and scientific objects and works of art.

Charles said: “Whether it is a painting, binoculars, ship model, telescope, book, photographs, flag or even a microscope that has been in the attic for a while or even something inherited, bring it along to find out more. No appointment is necessary.”