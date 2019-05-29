Footballer turns to dance in show coming to Skegness

Former Manchester City, Wrexham and Northern Ireland midfielder Jim Whitley has exchanged his football boots for tap shoes as he prepares to star in a brand new comedy musical coming to Skegness.

Crooners will be at the Embassy Theatre this Friday, May 31, at 7.30pm.

The show, a comedy musical, is a collaboration between comedy writer and performer Roman Marek and one of the UK’s most prolific modern swing bands, The Mini Big Band.

Together, they are on a mission to lead a return to the British variety shows of the past and celebrate this very British genre.

Roman Marek said: “I’m a song and dance man and was brought up on the music of the super cool crooners, but also on the quintessentially English stage humour of Morecambe and Wise, Bruce Forsyth and Max Bygraves.”

Roman has been a Frank Sinatra tribute performer on a major UK Rat Pack show for more than seven years and has learnt his craft of crooning well.

“The super cool Sinatra stuff is great,” said Roman.

“Audiences love the songs and the acts.”

The show features the music of the Rat Pack singers Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr, as well as Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin and Matt Monro.

When injury cut short Jim’s football career he jumped at the chance to get back to his love for music and rekindle his previous experience as a singer.

Jim said: “I’ve always admired the flair and showmanship of Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly, so I bought some tap shoes! Now, it’s the highlight of my night.”

To book tickets for Crooners, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk