Folk fourpiece to raise the roof at Spilsby Theatre

Don’t miss a rare chance to see Between The Lines at a fundraising concert at Spilsby Theatre this week.

The band, who were a trio at the time, performed at Spilsby Theatre last year.

They are returning to the venue this Friday, March 23.

Made up of Phil Biggs, John Blanks and Mark Addison, Between The Lines founded in 2006.

They recently recruited Dave Tucker into their ranks.

After meeting in Gainsborough, Mark and John wrote The Fallen of Fulstow, which was entered in the 2006 Write A Lincolnshire Folk Song competition and came first.

Phil, Mark and John soon met and formed Between The Lines.

Phil and Mark already play with Dave in the band Crossing the Tracks.

Between The Lines play both cover versions of their favourite artists, and their own songs.

All four musicians were part of the Eclectic Collective concert at Spilsby Theatre, held shortly before the main auditorium had to close for major repairs.

A spokesman for the band said: “We are all keen to do our bit towards the eventual re-opening of this wonderful venue.”

Doors open at 7.30pm, with music from 8pm.

Tickets are secured by giving a donation.

To reserve your seat, call the theatre box office on 01790 752936.