Folk four piece in Spilsby

Don’t miss a rare chance to see Between The Lines at a fundraising concert at Spilsby Theatre next Saturday, November 17.

The band recruited their fourth member last year and performed at Spilsby Theatre for the first time as a four in March 2018.

Dave Tucker joined the band last year, but the original line up of Phil Biggs, John Blanks and Mark Addison formed in 2006.

After meeting in Gainsborough, Mark and John wrote The Fallen of Fulstow, which was entered in the 2006 Write A Lincolnshire Folk Song competition and came first.

Phil, Mark and John soon met and formed Between The Lines.

Phil and Mark already play with Dave in the band Crossing the Tracks so it didn’t take long to recruit Dave into the ranks.

Between The Lines play both cover versions of their favourite artists, and their own songs.

All four musicians were part of the Eclectic Collective concert at Spilsby Theatre, held shortly before the main auditorium had to close for major repairs earlier this year.

The band are looking forward to playing in Spilsby ahead of their appearance on the Introducing Stage at the Great British Folk Festival later this month.

They will be performing at Butlins, in Skegness, on Friday, November 30, as part of the festival.

Between The Lines also hope to launch their new CD ‘Renewed’ at the Spilsby Theatre gig.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with music from 8pm.

Entry is free but donations are welcome.