Folk and poetry at Spilsby venue

Alford-based folk band Orpharion will be in concert tomorrow (Saturday) for a fundraising evening in Spilsby.

They will appear at Spilsby Theatre on Saturday, May 18, with music from 7.30pm.

The band plays contemporary and traditional folk music, with Elizabethan and Eastern influences.

Orpharion performs songs inspired by the poetry of Omar Khayyam, John Donne, Christopher Marlowe and Tennyson.

Band members are Bob Bowe - percussion; Nicky Lodge - mandolin, mandola and crumhorn; Alastair Lodge - cello, recorders and vocals; Jane O’Farrell - vocals and keyboards; Nick O’Farrell - vocals, guitar, sitouki and mandocello, and Zia Roberts - violin and recorders.

There is no entry fee, but donations in the hat are welcome.

All donations will go towards the heritage restoration project at Spilsby Theatre.