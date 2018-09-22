‘Flawless’ evening ahead at Skegness theatre venue

A dance group who appeared on TV and film are coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Street dance superstars Flawless present Chase The Dream: The Reboot at the Grand Parade venue next Saturday, September 29, at 7.30pm.

Flawless stormed onto the scene in 2004 as an embodiment of Marloon ‘Swoosh’ Wallen’s vision of mirroring his idols.

The group went on to take the top prize at the World Dance Championships on two occasions.

Flawless have enjoyed film success after starring in Street Dance 3D 1 & 2.

The group also appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, and went on to perform for the Royal Family.

Chase The Dream: The Reboot will see Flawless perform at 45 venues - including Skegness - over three months.

A show spokesman said: “The shows centre around an ‘intergalactic dream ship’ and the lives of 10 big dreamers who are optimistically longing for the chance to accomplish their ultimate dance fantasy.

“However, tensions rise as their dream slowly descends into their worst nightmare.

“Utilising their outstanding technical abilities and high energy acrobatics, will they be able to overcome their ordeal?”

Tickets, priced between £20 and £25, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.