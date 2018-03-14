Fisherman’s Friends tour coming to Skegness

A band who promise ‘hearty songs, salty banter and tall tales from the high seas’ are bringing their latest show to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Fisherman’s Friends will be at the Grand Parade venue next Friday, March 16, at 7.30pm.

The Cornish band is made up of brothers John and Jeremy Brown, Jon Cleave, Billy Hawkins, John ‘Lefty’ Lethbridge, John McDonnell, Jason Nicholas and Toby Lobb.

Speaking ahead of next week’s show, Jon Cleave said: “We can’t wait to get back to performing live – it’s the reason we started the Fisherman’s Friends in the first place.”

The group, who all practice different trades, are united by their love for music and their friendship.

Jon said: “They (the audience) see us and they can tell we’re a bunch of old friends because of the way we are, the way we react on stage and that relaxes people. We all go way back and it’s a nice thing.”

The show will include tracks from their forthcoming album Sole Mates - which the group produced themselves.

A spokesman said: “In a show that’s guaranteed to warm the cockles, the group’s eight good men brew up a heady mix of hearty song, salty banter and tall tales from the high seas that involves the audience at every turn.”

Tickets, priced at £26, available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01507 613100