Festive shows in resort

With pantomime season in full swing, audiences can secure their tickets for a fun festive production at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Magna Vitae Productions present Aladdin: the Pantomime Spectacular at the Grand Parade venue.

The show opens this Friday, December 15 and is running until Wednesday, December 27.

A spokesman from the Embassy Theatre said: “In 2017 your wish is our command, all you have to do is rub the lamp.”

Audiences can also enjoy some festive fun of a different kind, with the latest musical from Janice Sutton Productions.

Holiday Magic will run from Sunday, December 31, to Tuesday, January 2.

A spokesman from Janice Sutton Productions said: “The Elves are waiting in the wings to deliver you a sparkling performance to light up Skegness.

“It’s a magical musical show not to be missed to high kick you into 2018.”

For tickets and showtimes, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01507 613100.

You can also travel to Boston for some pantomime fun at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Spain Lane.

Tony Peers Ltd presents Cinderella, with shows running until Tuesday, January 2.

It follows Cinderella, Ravishing Rita and Wicked Wanda.

Visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk to book.