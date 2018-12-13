Festive fun at Alford venue

The ever popular Alford Silver Band have turned their sights towards Christmas.

The band will perform a Christmas concert at Alford Corn Exchange this Saturday, December 15, at 7.30pm.

Thanks to the generosity of Alford Town Council, there will be no entry fee.

Talented musical director Josh Wilkinson is working the band hard in rehearsals to ensure that it will be a real Christmas cracker.

Josh said: “We have a few surprises up our sleeves. Our aim is to send everyone off at the end of the night humming or whistling, with a big smile on their face and fully in the Christmas spirit.”

Although there will be no entry fee, the band will hold a raffle and there will be a retiring collection for those who wish to show their appreciation.

All of the money raised will go towards defraying the cost of running the band.

Attendees are advised to get there early to guarantee a good seat.