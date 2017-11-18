Festive films from the car

A drive-in cinema experience with a festive twist is on its way to a popular Ingoldmells resort.

Moonlight Cinemas will be bringing Christmas films to Fantasy Island, in Sea Lane, this November and December.

Screenings will run from Monday, November 27 to Sunday, December 3.

Films include The Muppet Christmas Carol, Scrooged, Miracle on 34th Street, Elf, and Love Actually.

Benjamin Stonehouse, founder of Moonlight Cinema, said: “We are really excited to be heading to Skegness this Christmas.

“We’ve got some fantastic films to screen and we’re looking forward to working with Fantasy Island.”

Paige Harris, head of marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “We are excited for Moonlight Cinema to be launching a new attraction and experience to our visitors and to the local area of Ingoldmells.”

For a classic drive-in experience, audiences are asked to tune in their radio, as the film’s sound is transmitted straight into their vehicle’s audio system.

For information and tickets, priced at £25 per vehicle, visit www.moonlightcinema.com/skegness or call the box office on 03330 064608.