Festive crafts events in town

Two weekends of crafts and Christmas markets are due to be held in Alford, near Skegness.

Alford Corn Exchange, in Market Place, will be the venue for a Christmas Market this Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26.

Another market will be held on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3.

A spokesman from Alford Craft Market said: “There will be a big variety of stalls including many new ones, and live music and refreshments throughout the weekend.”

Craft markets run from 10am to 4pm each day.

There is also a new Christmas extravaganza event on Friday, December 1, from 4pm to 8pm in Alford Market Place.

It is run in conjunction with Alford Manor House and the Town, offering stalls, music, food and drink, and street entertainment.

Alford Craft Market will also be open, offering gifts ideal for a loved one just in time for Christmas.