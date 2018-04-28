Feel the Force at the Hildreds

Star Wars fans are invited to feel the Force at an event in Skegness next weekend.

A galaxy far, far away will be coming to the resort when the Hildreds Centre, in Briar Way, hosts a Star Wars Academy event.

It will take place on Saturday, May 5, from 11am to 3pm.

Would-be Luke Skywalkers will have the chance to learn the skills needed to be a Jedi.

They will be trained to use a lightsabre, before going on to face Darth Vader in hand-to-hand combat, and ultimately awarded a signed certificate from the Jedi Council of Skegness.

The event is free, with no need to book.

It is being held in collaboration with Skegness’ Neverland Theatre.

Shoppers will also have the chance to meet other characters from the Star Wars universe, including Chewbacca, Imperial Stormtroopers, and an X-wing pilot.