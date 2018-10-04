Fear Island makes a return to Ingoldmells - are you brave enough?

A brand new scare experience is coming to Ingoldmells this month to celebrate Halloween.

After the success of Fear Island last year, Fantasy Island will once again be transformed into Fear Island II.

Attractions at Fear Island II this year will include psycho mansion, temple of terror, carnivhell and circus of screams.

Psycho mansion has become possessed, and an exorcist has been hired to rid the haunted halls of an insidious phantom.

The temple of terror has been unearthed after an urban explorer discovered the lair of Kukulcan - a bloody-thirsty feathered god snake.

Even deeper underground the Mayan underworld of Xibalba has been breached, awaking the ancient Gods.

At carnivhell, sinister showman Festus Diablo presents the ‘gravest show on earth’.

Enjoy monstrous wonders in the Chamber of Freaks and meet the razor-tooth cannibal.

The circus of screams is fun for the whole family and will see vampires riding motorbikes and high-flying skeletons risking their lives.

There will also be the chance to enjoy a Fear Island phantom family show with three ghosts, who are determined to make themselves famous by entering The Ghost Factor.

Are you brave enough to visit Fear Island II this Halloween?

BlackJack - a family friendly shipwrecked phantom and self-styled captain of Fear Island II will also be on hand to meet visitors.

A Halloween firework display will also be held on October 20 and 27.

For more visit www.fantasyislandresort.co.uk/events/fear-island-ii

One young visitor finds himself in the stocks.