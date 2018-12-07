Family favourite on stage in Skegness

A happily ever after pantomime is coming to The Embassy Theatre, in Skegness to wow audiences.

Magna Vitae Productions present Cinderella The Godmother of all pantomimes from Saturday, December 15 to Friday, December 28.

A spokesman for the show said: “Doomed to drudgery by her vicious stepsisters, Cinderella can only dream of her happily ever after.

“But with courage, kindness and a touch of magic her rags turn to riches for one night only.

“Join us at the Embassy Theatre Skegness for our ‘Bibbidi-bobbidi-brilliant’ Christmas Pantomime Cinderella.

“Tickets to the ‘Ball’ now on sale. Tick Tock.”

The Embassy Theatre is also holding a specially adapted relaxed performance on Thursday, December 20, at 2pm.

A spokesman added: “This performance is one that has been specially adapted to meet the needs of people who may find it difficult to attend a more traditional performance.

“Within this show, we aim to minimise loud noises, bright/flashing lights and create an informal atmosphere to allow people who may need to move around, make noise or just take a break.

“This performance will also feature both signed interpretation and audio descriptive narration.”

For tickets, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk