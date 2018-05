An extension to the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway in the Skegness Water Leisure Park, completed over winter, will come into use on Sunday, May 27.

The line has been extended by 150m beside the Skegness Aerodrome by volunteers using rail sourced from a Ministry of Defence depot near Carlisle.

Trains will run from 11am until 3.45pm.

The event is the first in 2018 for the attraction.

For more dates, see www.lclr.co.uk