Experience force of G4 in Skegness

A classical quartet who appeared on the first series of The X Factor are coming to Skegness.

G4 will be performing at the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade at 7.30pm this Saturday, September 1.

The boys will be stopping in Skegness on their G4 Live Concert tour, which began in March this year.

G4 is made up of Jonathan Ansell, Ben Thapa, Mike Christie and Nick Ashby.

They will be joined in Skegness by the winner of Chinese version of The X Factor and Downton Abbey songstress, Mary-Jess.

Having recently made their debut in Asia, and after countless UK tours, G4 are delighted to have more tour dates than ever in 2018.

The band brought classical music to British reality television screens when they appeared on The X Factor in 2004.

Their performance of Nessun Dorma wowed audiences, but their cover of Bohemian Rhapsody arguably became their signature tune and stormed the music charts in 2005.

A show spokesman said: “G4 continue to blow people away year after year with their unique style and impactful harmonic vocals, which are incomparable to any other.

“They have to be heard live to truly appreciate the power and passion of their voices.”

For tickets visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.