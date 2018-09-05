Events as part of the Heritage Open Days festival in Skegness

Visitors and residents of East Lindsey will have the chance to discover historical delights this month.

Heritage Open Days is now in its 25th year and runs from September 6-9 and September 13-16, with a theme this year of Picturing the Past

Burgh le Marsh Heritage Centre, Dobson’s Mill, Burgh le Marsh will open on September 8/9 and September 15/16 from 2pm-4.30pm.

There will be a demonstration and illustrated talk with guided walks available. Booking is essential - enquiries@burghlemarshwindmill.co.uk

East Keal Scarecrow Weekend will be held on September 8/9 from 10.30am-4pm.

There will be a village trail to find scarecrows, homemade cake, and a children’s fancy dress competition.

Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, near Spilsby, will open on September 9 from 11am-5pm.

Visitors can explore the gardens and three floors of the house, or enjoy a picnic.

Magdalen Museum, in Wainflet, will open from September 13-16 from 1pm-4pm, with a guided walk at 1.30pm each day.

Magdalen Library, in Wainfleet, will open from 1pm to 4pm on September 13 and 16, and from 10am-4pm on September 14/15.

Alford Manor House, in West Street will open on September 15/16 from 10am-4pm.

Liz Bates, CEO of Heritage Lincolnshire, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of visitors again this year.”

For more, visit www.heritagelincolnshire.org