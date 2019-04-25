Evening with Louth Male Voice Choir in Tetford

Louth Male Voice Choir will be entertaining audiences in Tetford this weekend.

Back by popular demand, Louth Male Voice Choir will return to St Mary’s Church on Saturday, April 27, with music from 7.30pm.

Ticket are priced at £7.50 per person, and include light refreshments.

Tickets can be purchased via Paul Hewitt on 01057 481769.

All funds raised will go to the upkeep of, and repairs, at St. Mary’s Church - one of Lincolnshires’ fine, ancient churches.

To find out more, visit www. louthmvc.co.uk or search for Louth Male Voice Choir on www.facebook.com