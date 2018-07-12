Evening of spiritualism with Steve Holbrook in Ingoldmells

Medium and author Steve Holbrook will appear in Ingoldmells this weekend for an evening of spiritualism.

Steve will be at Ingoldmells Spiritualist Church, in Royal Arthur Hall, Ingoldmells on Sunday, July 15, at 7.30pm.

Steve first started out as a hairdresser but now travels around the UK, visiting theatres and hotels and demonstrating his ability to communicate with the spirit world.

He says that from childhood he was always aware that life existed beyond the grave.

Steve recalls when he awoke to find 5 soldiers marching through his bedroom, but could only see the top half of them floating through the room.

He said: “This was very unnerving experience but it was to give me an early glimpse of what was to come, and now it’s as natural as breathing to me.”

Steve has written three books - Light in the Darkness, Out of this World, and Survival - all offering a true insight into the day-to-day life of a working medium, Steves beliefs on many areas of Spiritualism, and a great background to his life.

He now gives messages of re-assurance to people who have lost their loved ones, and by communicating with them, helps them understand that life continues.

Steve is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for charity, and has so far raised £50,000 for his local hospice in Wakefield, £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and £21,000 for PACT.

Proceeds from the spiritual evening in Ingoldmells go to the upkeep and maintenance of the Spiritualist Church for the local community.

Tickets, priced at £10, available from 07724 037467 or on the door.