Evening of music at Spilsby Theatre

Two musicians will take to the stage at Spilsby Theatre this weekend.

Xerephine and Sophia Woodcraft will appear on Saturday, April 6, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Xerephine plays in an array of styles from upbeat ambient dance with deep bass to entrancing meditative soundscapes featuring her unique and beautiful voice, live harp and bodhran.

Xerephine has been performing on the festival circuit for many years, and has collaborated with bands such as The Luminaries.

Sophia Woodcraft has forged a unique performance style that is both vulnerable and powerful.

Based in the Lincolnshire Wolds, Sophia is currently recording her first full length album, a follow up to her EP These Veins.

Donations are welcome.