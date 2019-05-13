Wartime ‘Village’ in Skegness has (sausage) recipe for success

The biggest fundraiser of the year for The Village museum in Skegness has a new recipe for success - 1940’s sausages.

Kirk’s butchers special sausages will be sizzling for visitors to the ‘Wartime Village’ in Church Road South when it takes a historical step back in time this weekend (May 18-19) to the Second World War.

Some of the country’s best Re-enactment groups will be at the annual event.

Visitors will be able to see up close, the uniforms and equipment of both Allied and Axis forces who fought during the war years of 1939 – 1945.

The displaying groups are all amateur historians who have spent years researching the history and stories of their represented units to ensure that the memories, stories and Unit histories of those who fought and died are not forgotten.

History will come alive throughout the whole weekend with displays and talks from all of the 14 groups on display including; C Troop & Foxhole 44 on the airborne battles of Arnhem, The Lincolnshire Regiment Re-enactment group depicting the Regiments actions in Europe and Burma, Women’s Auxilliary Service (Burma) – the role of women in the Burma theatre, Kampfgruppe 44 depicting the German forces leading up to the fall of Berlin, not forgetting the usual museum exhibits with the best home front farm house and World War 1 museum display.

The fantastic Rachel Bea will be entertaining the crowds on both days. Rachel is a talented young lady with a passion for the 1940’s and will be transporting you back to a time of home front ballroom dance halls as well as leading you all with a trip down memory lane to the rousing ENSA performances and sing songs to keep up troop morale.

For the shoppers amongst you, there are several stalls selling militaria, vintage and make do & mend items as well as charity stalls supporting forces and local services.

Kelly North, assistant manager at the museum, said “With this year being the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, it is important to remember those who gave their all and paid the upmost sacrifice in events that shaped the future of the world.

“There will be a service of remembrance on Sunday 19th, conducted by the Rev Canon John Thorold, Padre of the British Legion. Representatives from all of the attending groups will be on parade and all are welcome to participate.”

There will also be a Dakota flypast on both days courtesy of the Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF). Timings are; Saturday 3.07pm and Sunday, 1pm.

The whole museum will be open as usual with Bob the traction engine (T1300), built in 1892 by Richard Hornsby & Sons of Grantham who will be in full steam. The café will be transformed into the Naafi selling refreshments and light bites at value prices.

The Village would like to thank all of our sponsors including Kirk’s Butchers, RAMCO and First Mobility for their continued support of the annual WW2 history event.

The Wartime Village event is non-political and based on education and the retelling of history from both sides of the war.