Reggae festival spices up Skegness

Skegness’ first reggae festival came just in time to spice up a cloudy start to the weekend.

A section of Scarbrough Avenue was closed off on Saturday and Sunday and filled with music, Caribbean food and palm trees, with the night sky lit by fire performers and fireworks.

Reggae festival at Skegness. Cherrelle Hamilton of Northampton ANL-190807-124744003

The Reggae theme was continued within the town with live music at the Pier Beach Bar, Wellies Bar, The Marine Boathouse, Busters and The Grosvenor House Hotel.

After another full day of entertainment on the Sunday, the event was closed by the well-known Zeb Rootz.

Harriet Lawton, marketing assistant for organisers Visit Lincs Coast, said: “Reggae fest was a huge success attracting around 5,000 visitors to the area over the weekend.

“The feedback from the business community along with the residents and visitors has been nothing but positive and we hope we can deliver this event again next year.

Skegness Mayor Coun mark Dannatt and friends at the Skegness Reggae Festival. Photo: Julie Sadler. ANL-190807-125801001

“A big thank you to all involved this could not have happened without the support of the surrounding businesses, our amazing volunteers and all of the event staff which made it possible.”

Reggae festival at Skegness. L-R Valerie Peck, David Nicholson, Alan Todd, Janet Todd and Donna Mason. ANL-190807-124804003

Reggae festival at Skegness. Front L-R Natalie Gilman, Nadine Miller. Back L-R Paul Wagg, Wayne Smith, Andrew Sellers, Hayley Smith. ANL-190807-125007003

Reggae festival at Skegness. L-R Abii Green and Crystal Read. ANL-190807-124840003

Reggae festival at Skegness. Mick Betts of Mansfield ANL-190807-124905003