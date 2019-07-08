Reggae festival spices up Skegness

Skegness’ first reggae festival came just in time to spice up a cloudy start to the weekend.
A section of Scarbrough Avenue was closed off on Saturday and Sunday and filled with music, Caribbean food and palm trees, with the night sky lit by fire performers and fireworks.
The Reggae theme was continued within the town with live music at the Pier Beach Bar, Wellies Bar, The Marine Boathouse, Busters and The Grosvenor House Hotel.
After another full day of entertainment on the Sunday, the event was closed by the well-known Zeb Rootz.
Harriet Lawton, marketing assistant for organisers Visit Lincs Coast, said: “Reggae fest was a huge success attracting around 5,000 visitors to the area over the weekend.
“The feedback from the business community along with the residents and visitors has been nothing but positive and we hope we can deliver this event again next year.
“A big thank you to all involved this could not have happened without the support of the surrounding businesses, our amazing volunteers and all of the event staff which made it possible.”