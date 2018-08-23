Enjoy theatre in the great outdoors at Gunby Hall

A popular visitor attraction near Spilsby will host an outdoor theatre experience this weekend.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company present Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens this Saturday, August 25.

What will make the performance even more special is that the cast will be performing in the beautiful outdoor surroundings at Gunby Hall.

Audiences can join Alice as she stumbles into the magical and mystical world of Wonderland

A spokesman from Chapterhouse Theatre said: “From the unforgettable white rabbit and the madcap Mad Hatter to the terrifying Queen of Hearts, Alice’s journey couldn’t be filled with more adventure!”

Astrid Gatenby, visitor experience manager at Gunby Hall, added: “Summer evenings in the Gunby gardens and open air theatre are a match made in heaven.

“The house is the perfect backdrop to any stage and the shape of the back lawn offer a readymade amphitheatre.”

Gates open at 5pm for a 6pm start. Audiences are encouraged to bring picnics and rugs/seating, but there will also be refreshments on sale.

Tickets, priced at £15 for adults and £10 for children and £46 for a family, from Gunby Hall tea rooms on 01754 890102, See Tickets on 0871 220 0260 or by searching for Gunby Hall at www.seetickets.com