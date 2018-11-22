Enjoy some festive fun at Gunby Hall

Staff at a National Trust property near Spilsby have pulled out all the stops to celebrate the festive season.

From Saturday, November 24, to Sunday, December 9, visitors are invited to Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens for their annual Christmas opening.

With a theme of ‘A Musical Christmas’, each room in the home will have its own distinct musical and visual themes.

Visitors will also have the chance to sing along to the festive music and tuck into a delicious mince pie.

Children can take part in a special trail about Mildred Mousingberd, who is visiting Gunby Hall for Christmas.

Youngsters can pick up a trail sheet from the side door of the house priced at £1 and start their search.

Gunby Hall’s visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby said: “We love welcoming visitors this time of year.

“Our volunteers and staff have been busy for weeks preparing the rooms and making decorations, which have transformed the house.”

The house, tea room and gardens will be open from 1pm to 5.30pm between November 24 and December 9.

Normal admission charges apply, priced at £8.75 for adults, concessions and families.

Admission is free for National Trust members and under fives.

• In 2019, Gunby Hall will open once again from March 9.

Gunby Hall also invites visitors to spread some festive cheer at two festive events taking place next month.

On Saturday, December 8, the annual carol service will be held at St Peter’s Church,which is located just outside Gunby Hall’s gardens.

The concert, which starts at 3pm, will include music from The Gunby Singers, a community choir made up of staff and volunteers at Gunby Hall.

Then, on the evening of Saturday, December 8, a festive concert will be held in the music room of Gunby Hall from 7pm.

The concert will feature performances by local pianists Josh Wilkinson and Jane O’Farrell.

Tickets for the evening concert, priced at £12.50, are available from 01754 890102 or Astrid.Gatenby@nationaltrust.org.uk