Enjoy showcase of talent in Skegness

Janice Sutton Productions are presenting their 2019 summer season spectacular Musicality at the Embassy Theatre every Thursday in August.

In its 34th year of award-winning productions, the company are making a song and dance about their forthcoming production.

The hallmark of the shows is the fabulous costumes, sequins and feathers in abundance.

A spokesman from Janice Sutton Productions said: “With glitz and glamour - plus full production values - theatregoers and holidaymakers return year after year to watch these spectacular unique shows.

“Jam-packed with musical numbers, creative choreography and fantastic staging, it’s going to be the greatest musical show in Skegness this summer.

“The professional creative team are proud to have staged shows in Skegness, and in London’s West End at the London Palladium and Her Majesty’s Theatre with great ovation.

“With a cast of seventy local talented singers and dancers who will be ‘Tripping the Light fantastic’ to bring audiences a musical masquerade of hits from favourite stage shows.

“It is a show for the whole family, and a feel good evening of entertainment full of musicality and showmanship.”

To book tickets, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk/whats-on or call 01754 474100.