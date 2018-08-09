Enjoy Rhythm of the Dance coming to Skegness

A two-hour concert full of fiddles, dancing, and sensational music is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The Rythym of the Dance will be at the Grand Parade venue this Saturday, August 11, at 7.30pm.

After starting out in 1999, the Rhythym of the Dance continues to thrill audiences, with more than 200 concerts a year all over the world.

Apart from having World and Irish champion dancers, the show also has some of the finest traditional musicians and singers.

There will also be a live band who will play instruments including the traditional uilleann pipes, Irish bodhran, fiddles, flutes, accordians, banjos and whistles.

Over the last 19 years, the show has been popular in the UK, as well as China, Greece, Moscow and the United States.

Choreographer and lead dancer in the show, Dane McKieran, said: “I love to watch the audience reaction throughout the show, especially after the opening scene because for the first time you get to see if they are going to be a vocal or reserved crowd.

“When the audience are enjoying the show, it definitely lifts the cast on stage to perform at the highest level; it’s all about creating that energy every night!”

Tickets, priced at £25 for adults and £12.50 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.