Enjoy one-woman-show in Skegness

A singer with more than 25 years experience is bringing her one-woman-show to a Skegness school.

Kate Dimbley will perform at Skegness Grammar School, in Vernon Road, next Friday, March 16.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to remote and rural areas.

The concert will feature music from her latest album, Songbirds, which traces the journey of self-discovery Kate embarked on to find her voice.

It is described as ‘the most personal album Kate has created’.

Kate said: “Coming from a family of broadcasters with a mother who sang opera over breakfast, I wanted to embrace that heritage but find my own voice, and most importantly, encourage others to step out of their received stories and find theirs.”

For the Songbirds tour, Kate has teamed up with Katy Carmichael and Bristol’s Theatre Damfino to create a warm and vibrant one-woman-show.

In the press, Kate is described as ‘intriguing’ and ‘fresh, subtle and startling’.

Music is from 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults, £9 for ELA members and £3 for students, are available from 01754 881176, or from an ELA member.

Tea and coffee will be available during the interval.

• There is car parking available at the school.