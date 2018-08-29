Enjoy music of Rod Stewart in show coming to Skegness

A show celebrating the career of rock icon Rod Stewart is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Coming direct from the West End, Some Guys Have All The Luck will be at the Grand Parade venue at 7.30pm this Friday, August 31.

The show celebrates the career of Rod Stewart and his journey from a busker to an international superstar.

Some Guys Have All The Luck stars Paul Metcalfe, an accomplished entertainer with more than 25 years experience.

It features songs from Rod’s career including Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Sailing, and You’re in My Heart.

Paul said: “I think Rod’s music brings back a lot of memories for people, and everyone can remember the first time they heard Maggie May.

“Rod has such an amazing back catalogue of songs and such variety as well – wonderful ballads, joyful upbeat songs and some great rockers as well.”

Tickets, priced at £23, are available from www.embassy theatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.