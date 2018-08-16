Enjoy journey through time in show coming to Skegness

Audiences can enjoy a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in a show coming to Skegness.

Let’s Hang On will be at the Embassy Theatre, as part of their 10 year anniversary tour, this Sunday, August 19, at 7.30pm.

In the first part of the show, Let’s Hang On takes you back to the very beginning where it all began.

Audiences will hear tracks from the early 50s when Frankie first joined the group and then with the addition of Bob Gaudio.

The second part of the show will feature non-stop hits, including Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back To You, and Bye Bye Baby.

The finale will see the cast come out in the famous red jackets, and blow the roof off with hits such as Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Tickets, priced at £23 for adults and £10 for children, from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01507 613100.