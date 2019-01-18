Enjoy heartwarming tale at Alford Corn Exchange

A heart-lifting story of romance, despair and friendship is coming to Alford Corn Exchange later this month.

Tangram Theatre Company present A Hundred Different Words For Love, written by and starring James Rowland, and directed by Daniel Goldman.

The show is on Friday, January 25, starting at 8pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme, which brings high quality theatre to remote areas.

Winner of the VAULT Festival Best Show 2017, A Hundred Different Words For Love is the follow up to James’ acclaimed national sell-out tour Team Viking.

Explaining the origin of his latest production, James said: “I wrote A Hundred Different Words for Love because I realised that there wasn’t much art made about love so I thought I’d nip in and do the definitive work before anyone else could... Well no.

“Obviously love is a ubiquitous subject, I just wanted to make a story with all of the fun and heartache of a good rom-com but with none of the unreality.”

A show spokesman added: “Featuring live music, heartache, belly-laughs and lots and lots of words, this is an hilarious, heart-lifting story of romance, despair, and above all - friendship.”

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from JB Flowers, in South Street, Alford, on 01507 463666.