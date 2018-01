A beginners sewing course is set to take place at Alford Craft Market.

It will be held on Mondays after work, starting on January 15, and ending on February 5, from 5.30 to 7.30pm each week.

Use your own machine or one of theirs, and learn new sewing techniques.

The course is priced at £50. To book, visit www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk