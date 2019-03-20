Enjoy evening of music at Spilsby Theatre

An evening of music is coming to Spilsby this weekend - and it is a night you won’t want to miss.

Wounded Healers will appear at Spilsby Theatre on Saturday, March 23, at 8pm.

The Wounded Healers are made up of Pete Conner (guitar & vocals), Quinn Needham (guitar & vocals), Charlie Jones (vocals & melodica) and Andy Hemmings on percussion.

Between them, Wounded Healers have years of experience playing and gigging in many different bands but have only recently come together to form this close harmony band.

They play original material as well as Anglo-Americana music from the likes of Gram Parsons, Van Morrison, Bonnie Raitt, Little Feat and Ry Cooder.

It is free entry, but donations are welcome.